Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,301,473 shares of company stock valued at $698,428,970. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,542. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

