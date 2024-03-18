Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 6.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 632,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,668. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.14. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.