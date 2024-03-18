Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 3.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 716,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.