Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.16 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.