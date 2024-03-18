Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 74,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.4 %

SLB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 2,193,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.