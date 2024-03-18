Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for 0.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,947,000 after purchasing an additional 416,700 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MLI traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $52.61. 166,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

