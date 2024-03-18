Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Atkore comprises 1.8% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Atkore worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 0.9 %

ATKR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.35. 218,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

