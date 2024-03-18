Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,273 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 9.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NEE traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. 7,439,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.