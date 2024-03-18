Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $800,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $464,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. 176,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

