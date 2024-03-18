Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TNET shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TNET traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.55. 38,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,746. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $132.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

