Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 368 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd's holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,803,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

