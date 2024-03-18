Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 224 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.08. 215,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $194.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

