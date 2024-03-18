Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

