Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,682. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

