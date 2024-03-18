Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,682. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
