AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $201.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $203.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.99. 268,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

