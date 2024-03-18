Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.27.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

