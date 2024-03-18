Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. 758,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.67 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,022,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.