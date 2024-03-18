B. Riley Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. 264,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,129. The stock has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

