BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.86

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 73421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

