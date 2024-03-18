Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. Baidu has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

