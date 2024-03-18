Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BALL opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

