Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF remained flat at $164.00 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

