Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.04

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 129868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

