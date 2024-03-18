Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.47 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $309.90 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 144,495,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,095,447 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

