Bank of America Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $168.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.90. 1,645,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,454. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

