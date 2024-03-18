Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,646,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,481,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

