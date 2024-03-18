Bank of America Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $700.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

