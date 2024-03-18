Bank of America Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $74.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $105,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

