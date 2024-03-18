Bank of America Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $55.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.92. 15,084,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

