Barclays Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $87.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $88.99. 1,348,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,336. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

