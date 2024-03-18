Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 101,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 641,911 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

