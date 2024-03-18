Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider David Nolan Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO – Get Free Report) insider David Nolan bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).
Bastion Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Bastion Minerals
