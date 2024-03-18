Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider David Nolan Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMOGet Free Report) insider David Nolan bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bastion Minerals Limited engages in the mining exploration and evaluation business in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, lithium, and green metals. The company was formerly known as Comet Exploration Limited and changed its name to Bastion Minerals Limited in September 2020. Bastion Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

