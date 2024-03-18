Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 335,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

