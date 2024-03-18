Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), with a volume of 1271136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Bens Creek Group Stock Down 24.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -0.48.
About Bens Creek Group
Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
