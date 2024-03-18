BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Citigroup

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
