Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

