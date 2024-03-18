Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 13.9 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $44.80.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
