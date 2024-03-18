Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

