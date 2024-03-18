BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. 118,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

