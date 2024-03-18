BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Update

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNXTF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. BioNxt Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, the United States, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.