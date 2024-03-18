Bitcoin SV Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.83 or 0.00121229 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $77.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,325.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00593097 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00052071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,663,919 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

