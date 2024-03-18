Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 1,480,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $821.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

