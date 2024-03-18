Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.75. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 529,607 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $821.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

