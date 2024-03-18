BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $80.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001960 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001589 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000136 USD and is down -11.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $77,774,963.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

