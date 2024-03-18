BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,125,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,552,000 after purchasing an additional 99,731 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 318,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,497. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

