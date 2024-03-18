BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. BlackRock accounts for 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $797.63. 123,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

