BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,341 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. 605,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,652. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

