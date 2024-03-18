BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 994 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $949.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

