BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

