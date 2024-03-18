BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.18. 622,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

