BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.93. 168,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,640. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

